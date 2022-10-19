Rajatava Dutta in and as Inspector Nalinikanta; investigates murder mystery

After being widely lauded for his performance in the treasure hunt film Karnasubarner Guptodhon, Actor Rajatava Dutta is all set to appear in a murder mystery in and as Inspector Nalinikanta.

The actor has been exploring grey-shade roles for quite some time and now he is taking a transition from the usual tone of characters in Klikk’s original web series Inspector Nalinikanta. Directed by Soumik Chattopadhaya the film features Rajatava Dutta in the titular role. Apart from him, the film also casts Subrata Dutta, Mishka Halim, Rupsa Chatterjee, Chhandak Chowdhury and Gautam Sarkar in pivotal roles.

The story unfolds with the famous Cosmic Surgeon Dr. Aditya Sen and his wife Sharmila as they celebrate their 15th marriage anniversary. Aditya has an affair with his patient Nisha and she makes incessant phone calls to Aditya. Sharmila gets suspicious about their relationship and confronts Aditya. He tries to deny his relationship with Nisha but the continuous humiliation from his wife irks him.

Aditya was supposed to leave for Mumbai for a medical conference, but on that day he murders his wife by throttling her. Then he designs a murder scene and rearranges all the elements in a way that it seems like a burglary. By the time Police would come to know, Aditya won’t be in Kolkata. Nisha becomes his crime-partner in executing the murder.

Crime branch Officer Nalini Kundu and his assistant Mushtak investigate the case. Sharmila somehow survives and is in a coma. Nalini informs Aditya regarding the incident and he continues to play innocent. His strange behaviour doesn’t evade Nalini’s observation. As the narrative proceeds, investigation turns more complex. Sharmila dies before being able to give her statement. Can Inspector Nalini intertwine the knots of the conspiracy? The series reveals that.

The nerve recking murder mystery is produced by Arkadia Entertainment, Rudra penned down the script and dialogues. Sourav Banerjee took charge of cinematography. A murder mystery embroiled in love lust and revenge ensures a nail-biting adrenaline rush.

The makers revealed the teaser on Saturday on their social media handles and wrote, “How the killer look like? Inspector Nalinikanta is investigating soon. A Klikk Original Series by Soumik Chattopadhaya, Rajatava Dutta, Subrata Dutta, Mishka Halim, Rupsa Chatterjee.”