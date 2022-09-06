Team Karnasubarner Guptodhon visited schools to celebrate teacher’s day with kids

On the auspicious occasion of teacher’s day, team Karnasubarner Guptodhon along with Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Saurav Das visited various schools of the city to celebrate the day with the students over a fun interaction.

‘Karnasubarner Guptodhon’, the highly anticipated adventure thriller is the third film of the Bengali treasure hunt franchise directed by Dhrubo Banerjee which embarks on a thrilling journey of Sona da and his quest for adventures. Sona Da, played by Abir Chatterjee is a history professor whose inquisitive mind plays the trick or treat to enthrall the viewers as he unearths the treasures unlocking clues and solving mysteries.

On this teacher’s day, the team along with director Dhrubo Banerjee visited different school premises Raja Rammohan Mission in the south to Taki boys in the north to the director’s Alma Mater Nava Nalanda. The interaction session was followed by a special screening of the trailer which received wonderful appreciation not only from the students but also from faculties.

Commenting on their special visit to schools director Dhrubo Banerjee said, “Teacher’s day makes me nostalgic as it brings back a lot of memories with my favorite teachers from school. Coming back to my Alma Mater, Nava Nalanda, for my film is really an overwhelming experience. They taught me compassion and humility. I am extremely thrilled to see such reactions from the students, waiting for the audience to shower their love once the trailer officially goes live. With History and thrill coming together, I can vouch on the film to be a complete entertainer.”

Actor Abir Chatterjee said he is blessed and privileged to essay such a dynamic character like Sona da that has a mass appeal. “It is a rare privilege to play a character like Sona da. The elders love him, and the young people like him and look up to him. We all had these kinds of characters while growing up. And hence, the character is so realistic. It has its own individual persona. It feels really amazing to be back again with the franchise that stands for history, culture, and heritage of Bangla.”

The trailer will go live from all platforms on September 11. The film will hit the screen on September 30, 2022.