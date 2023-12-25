Dua Lipa takes Rajasthan by storm in pre-Christmas sojourn

Renowned pop sensation Dua Lipa has set foot in the vibrant land of India, embarking on a captivating journey through the enchanting landscapes of Rajasthan. The celebrated singer, known for her chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence, took to Instagram this Sunday to offer a glimpse into her Indian sojourn.

Dua Lipa’s social media feed has become a visual tapestry of her exploration, featuring a mosaic of snapshots capturing the essence of her travels within the culturally rich state of Rajasthan. The songstress, accompanied by friends, immerses herself in the local tapestry, absorbing the colors, traditions, and warmth that characterize this part of India.

This isn’t Dua Lipa’s first encounter with the diverse tapestry of India. The songstress had graced the Indian shores a few years ago, sharing the memories of her visit to the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she reminisced about the kindness of a lady outside the temple, who not only assisted her in donning a traditional sari but also imparted the artistry behind it. The post narrated a humble yet profound experience of joining the locals in offering sweet treats to the deities, creating a connection that transcended cultural boundaries.

Advertisement

Amidst her travels, Dua Lipa continues to make waves in the music industry. Recently, she unveiled her latest single, “Houdini,” a tantalizing teaser from her upcoming third studio album slated for release in 2024. The track, named after the legendary illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini, boasts production credits from the dynamic duo of Danny L Harle and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Dua Lipa’s musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with her previous studio album, “Future Nostalgia” (2020), achieving international acclaim. The album not only dominated the charts but also earned her prestigious accolades such as the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy and the British Album of the Year Brit Award.

As Dua Lipa serenades through the majestic landscapes of Rajasthan, her fans eagerly await the musical gems she’ll unearth from this cultural odyssey, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Dua Lipa’s illustrious career.