Do you know Shah Rukh Khan’s other name is ‘Jeetender Kumar Tulli’

Shah Rukh Khan is renowned all over the world for his wit. Therefore, it is not surprising that the star selected a funny name for his wedding. As he prepared to wed Gauri Khan, SRK gave himself the name “Jeetender Kumar Tulli.” And the explanation for it will make you gasp.

Mushtaq Sheikh’s book ‘Shah Rukh Can’ claims that the celebrity selected the moniker as a tribute to two former celebrities. He chose Jeetender because his grandma thought the Bollywood star looked like him. And Tulli because that was the genuine last name of actor Rajendra Kumar. Few people are aware of the actor from Arzoo’s full name, Rajendra Kumar Tulli.

In addition, Gauri chose the Muslim name “Ayesha” for their nikah ceremony, same like Shah Rukh Khan did for his wedding. According to the actor in the book, “We haven’t told this to many people.” The pair married in court in addition to the two wedding celebrations.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had an inter-faith marriage, they seamlessly sailed through the differences. On many occasions, the couple has spoken about practicing both religions and bringing up their kids in a secular way. The couple tied the knot in 1991, and have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Although they eventually warmed up to Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan’s parents were initially unprepared for the match. Later, the pair told them they were married when, in fact, they had only applied for a court marriage. They gave in and blessed their relationship after realizing his love and how he was “not going to get out of their lives.”

A passage from ‘Shah Rukh Can’ describes how her mother accidentally ingested a number of sleeping tablets but amazingly lived.

Gauri discussed this in an interview from 2008 and stated that her parents were “obviously not for it.” When Gauri married Shah Rukh, who was 26 at the time, she was only 21 years old.

“We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion,” she said on Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s show First Ladies. Gauri described how Shah Rukh’s name was changed to Abhinav so that his parents would think he was a Hindu. She remembered, “We changed his name to Abhinav so that they would think he was a Hindu boy, but that was incredibly ridiculous and really childish.