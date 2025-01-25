BTS’ Jungkook stuns fans with his cigarette trick; WATCH

The Golden Maknae of the group, BTS’ Jungkook is currently busy fulfilling his mandatory military service. Despite being way from public light, the K-pop idol manages to keep fans on their toes with his music and antics. The artist recently went viral for performing a magic trick with a cigarette. While his face was not visible in the video, fans recognised Jungkook from his voice, laugh and hand tattoos.

As per reports, a member of Jungkook’s military team shared the clip on social media. It featured the K-pop sensation expertly making a cigarette disappear in a captivating trick that concluded with laughs. Soon after the clip emerged online, hawk-eyed fans noted that the trickster was none other than BTS’ Jungkook. Fans also noticed the artist wearing a blue apron bearing his name. Notably, the BTS boy has been part of the cooking team in his unit ever since his enlistment in December 2023.

Advertisement

So he was smoking sksksksksk pic.twitter.com/3TBrV3LrT2 Advertisement — simo (@simytime) January 23, 2025



Soon, fans started appreciating the K-pop singer for his smooth trick. One noted, “Okay but he got tricks coz where did it even go.” Meanwhile, another made a Harry Potter reference. “Graduated from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

Moreover, the video has also stirred the conversation around Jungkook’s leaked video from 23. Shortly after his 27th birthday, the artist was caught smoking. While several users criticised him, others noted that he was not indulging in any illegal activities.

Jungkook made his debut with the globally celebrated K-pop boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. He debuted as a soloist with ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and quickly captivated K-pop fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, recently the artist made waves after his hit track ‘SEVEN’ featured in the second season of ‘XO, Kitty.’ Since the track wasn’t listed in the official OST list released previously, fans were surprised. The track released in two versions, with the explicit version featuring American artist Latto. Meanwhile, the clean version featured only the K-pop sensation. The music video for the track starred Han So Hee of ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name.’ Upon release, the track topped several coveted charts including the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy chorus and the electric music continue to find a place in K-pop enthusiasts’ playlists and the recent feature is proof.

Also Read: ‘Good Day’ poster: BIGBANG’s G-dragon sits amid flowers as he asks fans to join him