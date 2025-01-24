‘Good Day’ poster: BIGBANG’s G-dragon sits amid flowers as he asks fans to join him

BIGBANG’s G-dragon is gearing up for the premiere of his awaited variety show ‘Good Day’ along with PD Kim Tae Ho. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the first poster of the anticipated show. The vibrant and fuzzy poster features the K-pop star sitting in an idyllic landscape of flowers. He invites fans to join him in his journey to create the ‘song of the year.’ The poster comes after the riveting teaser which features G-dragon reuniting with Jung Hyung Don after 11 years.

The poster is set against a scenic landscape where clouds float amid the blue sky. BIGBANG’s G-dragon sports a cute and fuzzy blue cardigan. Complementing his fit is his red hair which he has adorned with a white daisy. The K-pop sensation is sitting amid flowers as he gazes into the camera. The poster also includes the tagline, “Shall we sing together?” promising a fun-filled journey which will also feature several celebrity guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by MBC (@withmbc)



Meanwhile, on January 20, the makers of the variety show released the first teaser. The video opens with G-dragon seated in a cosy Dongmyo restaurant. He is filled with excitement and also radiates a touch of nervousness as he awaits a special guest. Moments later, Jung Hyung Don makes his surprising entry. This marks their reunion in 11 years following their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival. Their reunion has sent fans on a nostalgic ride as they brim with emotions.

Recent reports also revealed the studded line-up of the upcoming variety show. K-drama heartthrobs, ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Love Next Door’ star Jung Hae In will team up with K-pop star, BIGBANG’s G-dragon. Notably, the BIGBANG member also belongs to the ’88 line, which marks his connection to both Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In. This has further piqued fans’ curiosities.

Moreover, ‘Good Day’ will also feature other prolific stars. These include Jung Hyung Don, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min. Fans will also catch Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, aespa, SEVENTEEN’s BSS and DAY6. Moreover, it will also feature fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, among others.

Also Read: ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’: IU and Park Bo Gum promise an endearing romance

‘Infinite Challenge’ PD Kim Tae Ho will helm the MBC programme which will premiere on February 16, 2025.