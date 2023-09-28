Where are Parineeti and Raghav going for honeymoon? Read details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, have decided to delay their honeymoon plans and get back to work and responsibilities right away.

Parineeti, known for her acting prowess, is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film “Mission Raniganj,” alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. As the movie’s release date approaches, she will be actively participating in promotional activities.

On the other hand, Raghav Chadha, a prominent political figure, is gearing up for the winter session of Parliament, scheduled to commence sometime between November and December. His parliamentary duties will demand his full attention during this period.

Advertisement

Presently, Parineeti is relishing quality time with her in-laws in Delhi, where she will partially shift her base. This change in location is in line with her work commitments and family responsibilities.

Initially, the couple had plans to host three receptions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai to celebrate their union. However, owing to the upcoming shraddhs starting on September 29, Parineeti and Raghav have decided to postpone these events, including their honeymoon.

Despite these changes, Parineeti expressed her heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers for their overwhelming support. In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, she and Raghav conveyed their appreciation for the love and blessings they have received. They acknowledged the outpouring of warm wishes and emphasized the significance of having their supporters stand by their side as they embark on this beautiful journey together.

While Parineeti and Raghav may have adjusted their plans to accommodate their work and family commitments, their deep appreciation for the love and support they have received from friends, family, and fans remains unwavering.