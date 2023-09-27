Parineeti-Raghav wedding: No gift exchange, minimal milni

In a departure from conventional wedding customs, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s nuptials took a unique turn. The couple made a deliberate choice to forgo the customary exchange of gifts, opting instead for a symbolic gesture of just Rs 11 during the Milni ceremony.

This decision adds a distinctive touch to their matrimonial celebrations, underlining their dedication to simplicity and the essence of union.

What is milni?

The Milni, a tradition symbolizing the merging of two families, is a momentous occasion during weddings. It involves individual introductions and, often, the exchange of gifts between families. Typically, the groom is presented with gifts of cash and clothing from the bride’s side. However, Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding deviated from this norm, prioritizing the significance of the event itself over material offerings.

Their choice reflects their commitment to shared moments and genuine connections over material possessions. In a world often dominated by extravagance, their wedding becomes a noteworthy example of how less can indeed be more. It serves as a gentle reminder that love and unity between families and friends should be celebrated above all.

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding was not about opulence or grand gestures; it was a testament to their deep love and the joy of bringing two families together. By limiting the Milni to just Rs 11, they emphasize that it is the bonds we share and the moments we create together that truly matter.

Madhu Chopra, the mother of Priyanka Chopra, when asked about the wedding and the gift she gave to Parineeti, conveyed, “Bahut badhiya… Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad (The wedding was great. They asked us not to give anything, there was no exchange of gifts, just gave them my blessings).” This endorsement from the family underscores the genuine intention behind Parineeti and Raghav’s choice, celebrating love and unity above all else.