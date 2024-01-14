Vikrant Massey in Ekta Kapoor’s socio-political thriller

Vikrant Massey, who succeeded in 12th Fail, has now embraced a new venture in the world of cinema, as he has officially joined hands with the renowned film producer Ekta R Kapoor for an upcoming socio-political thriller. This film, yet to receive a title, delves into a shocking true story from the early 2000s that reverberated across the nation, leaving an indelible mark on the political landscape of India.

The visionary director behind this project is none other than Ranjan Chandel, celebrated for his directorial prowess in the widely acclaimed digital series, Grahan. Ekta R Kapoor, known for her bold and innovative choices, expressed her enthusiasm about bringing this compelling narrative to the silver screen. Despite years of heated debates surrounding the incident, no filmmaker has dared to tackle this sensitive subject until now. Ekta, renowned for her risk-taking attitude, has taken the plunge to back this unique story, promising a cinematic spectacle.

The screenplay, meticulously crafted, left even Vikrant Massey astonished when he first laid eyes on it. Described as a hard-hitting narrative, the film unfolds with the backdrop of a true event, providing ample room for a riveting performance. Beyond appealing to his creative sensibilities, the script resonates deeply with the actor, offering the potential for a robust and multifaceted portrayal.

Advertisement

The collaboration between Vikrant, Ekta, and Ranjan has been in the works for several months, marked by numerous brainstorming sessions. Eager to bring this compelling tale to life, the trio is gearing up to commence filming in the coming months. The project is ready to be produced under the banner of Balaji Pictures, an emblem of quality in the Indian film industry.

As the curtains rise on this socio-political thriller, audiences can anticipate a cinematic experience that not only captivates with its narrative depth but also showcases Vikrant Massey in a role that promises to be a defining moment in his already illustrious career. With Ekta R Kapoor’s bold vision and Ranjan Chandel’s directorial finesse, this film is ready to make a significant impact in the realm of Indian cinema.