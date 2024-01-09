12th Fail claims IMDb throne, outshines hollywood

Vikrant Massey’s latest cinematic endeavor, ’12th Fail,’ has not only conquered the box office but has also ascended to the summit of IMDb ratings, securing its place as the highest-rated Indian film of all time. The unexpected triumph of this Vidhu Vinod Chopra creation, starring Massey and Medha Shankar, has left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

The film, based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an individual who triumphed over abject poverty to achieve the prestigious position of an Indian Police Service officer, has resonated profoundly with both audiences and critics alike. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the mastermind behind this biographical drama, has not only produced and written the film but has also directed it with a finesse that has propelled ’12th Fail’ to unparalleled heights.

The accolades don’t stop there. IMDb’s Top 250 films of Indian Cinema now proudly features ’12th Fail’ at the pinnacle, boasting an impressive rating of 9.2 out of 10. This remarkable feat places it above cinematic gems like the 1993 animated classic ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama,’ Mani Ratnam’s ‘Nayakan,’ Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Gol Maal,’ and R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.’

What sets ’12th Fail’ apart is not only its national acclaim but its global recognition. In 2023, the film garnered the highest rating among all films worldwide, with a stellar score of 9.2. Surpassing Hollywood heavyweights from the previous year, including ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (8.6), Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ (8.4), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 3 (7.9), Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (7.8), ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (7.7), and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ (6.9), ’12th Fail’ stands as a testament to its universal appeal.

The film’s success can be attributed not only to the compelling narrative but also to the stellar performances of the lead cast, especially Vikrant Massey, who breathes life into the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma. ’12th Fail’ is not merely a cinematic venture; it is a powerful testament to the human spirit, encapsulating the resilience and determination that can overcome even the most adverse circumstances.

As ’12th Fail’ continues to make waves, it cements its place not only as a box office triumph but as a cinematic masterpiece that has etched its name in the annals of Indian and global cinema.