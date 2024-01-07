Tiger 3 now on Prime Video!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated action thriller, “Tiger 3,” has made its digital debut on Prime Video, offering subscribers of the popular OTT platform the chance to experience the adrenaline-packed film from the comfort of their homes. The movie, which had its theatrical release on Diwali last year, successfully amassed a staggering worldwide collection of ₹466.63 crore.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Salman Khan posted a captivating Tiger 3 poster featuring himself, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The image depicts the lead actors armed and poised for action, with Hashmi, who portrayed the antagonist, looming in the background. Salman’s caption, “Locked, loaded and ready! Aa raha hai Tiger (Tiger is coming)… #Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin @katrinakaif | @therealemraan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,” heightened the excitement among fans.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Tiger 3 is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller. Serving as the sequel to the 2017 hit “Tiger Zinda Hai,” the film unfolds as the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is positioned after the events of “War” (2019) and “Pathaan” (2023). The narrative revolves around Tiger and Zoya, who find themselves thrust into a perilous mission to clear their names after being wrongfully accused of treason.

Advertisement

Tiger 3 premiered on November 12, 2023, simultaneously in standard, IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. The film garnered a diverse range of reviews from critics, earning acclaim for its heart-stopping action sequences, captivating musical score, and commendable performances by the cast—particularly Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. However, some critiques were directed towards the plot and pacing of the film.

As Salman Khan’s fans eagerly embrace the opportunity to stream “Tiger 3” on Prime Video, the digital release is set to amplify the movie’s reach, bringing the high-octane action and suspenseful plot directly to the audience’s screens. With the film’s availability on the popular streaming platform, the cinematic journey of Tiger and Zoya is poised to captivate a broader audience base, reinforcing its position as a must-watch in the action thriller genre.