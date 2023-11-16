Emraan Hashmi discusses his role as an antagonist in ‘Tiger 3’

Emraan Hashmi has shared insights into portraying an antagonist in the upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’ and revealed the factors that led him to embrace this challenging role.

Hashmi recounted the initial approach, saying, “After the lockdown, I received a call from casting director Shanoo Sharma, asking if I’d like to meet Maneesh Sharma for coffee. Upon reaching there, Maneesh informed me they were casting for an antagonist in ‘Tiger 3.'”

He admitted his initial skepticism due to the predefined notions associated with antagonistic roles. “I was skeptical initially because when you hear ‘antagonist,’ there is a preconceived notion. However, after hearing the script, I discovered depth and various shades to the character, which I liked, and that’s why I agreed to take it on.”

Known for his romantic roles, this character provides Emraan with the chance to showcase a different facet of his acting prowess.

When questioned about his role selection and the reason for being discerning with projects, he explained, “I’ve been getting similar kinds of roles. But after a while, there’s a saturation point, and you feel like changing your on-screen image. That’s what happened with me, and thus, I became selective in choosing projects.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film marks the third installment of the Tiger franchise and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, alongside movies like War and Pathaan. Notably, it includes cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Similar to its predecessors, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ the film revolves around a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The franchise’s first part, ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012, followed by the expansion with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)