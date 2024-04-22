Arpita Khan seeks solace in Hazrat Nizamuddin amidst shooting incident

Arpita Khan, sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, made a spiritual visit to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi following a recent shooting incident outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

In a colorful suit, she was captured on video paying her respects at the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking solace and blessings during what has been a challenging time for her family.

Addressing concerns about their safety, Salim Khan, Salman’s father, expressed disdain for those who resort to violence, emphasizing that they have received heightened police protection. He asserted confidence in the Mumbai Police’s efforts, noting the recent arrests made in connection with the incident.

Both Arpita’s husband, Aayush Sharma, and Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, echoed sentiments of solidarity, emphasizing the family’s resilience in the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken Sonu Gupta, brother of the prime suspect Vicky Gupta, into custody for questioning. Authorities suspect his involvement in the orchestrated attack and are diligently investigating the matter.

According to police sources, the main perpetrator, Sagar Pal, was enticed by the allure of a criminal lifestyle and allegedly received an offer to carry out the shooting. The incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, was executed with precision by two assailants on a motorcycle outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

The meticulous planning of the attack, indicated by the use of helmets to conceal identities and the recovery of a live cartridge at the scene, suggests a premeditated assault. In response, the Mumbai Crime Branch has deployed multiple teams to thoroughly investigate the matter, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by public figures and the importance of effective law enforcement in ensuring their safety and security. Arpita’s pilgrimage to seek divine intervention amidst these trying times reflects the resilience and faith that continue to characterize her family’s response to adversity.