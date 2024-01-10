Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid and Kriti’s love tale unveils soon

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon enthusiasts can now mark their calendars as the much-anticipated romantic film featuring the duo finally has a name and a release date. Titled “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” the movie draws inspiration from Raghav’s timeless song bearing the same name, adding a nostalgic touch to the contemporary love story.

Scheduled for release on February 9, just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Kriti Sanon unveiled the the film’s new poster on her Instagram account. The poster not only revealed the captivating title but also featured the iconic original song by Raghav, further heightening the anticipation among fans.

In her Instagram post, Kriti Sanon invited followers to delve into the realms of an “impossible love story” during Valentine’s week, accompanied by the hashtag #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya. The caption included the release date. It will hit cinemas on February 9, 2024, making it a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for cinephiles.

The film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, boasts a star-studded cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia alongside the lead pair, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Maddock Films, the production house led by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

This announcement comes after a year of mixed reviews for both actors. Kriti Sanon, who appeared in three films – Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath – faced challenges in impressing critics and viewers alike. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor, who was featured in the web show Farzi and the film Bloody Daddy, experienced a diverse range of responses from the audience.

With the unveiling of the film’s title and release date, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in this unique love saga. As the countdown to February 9 begins, cinephiles brace themselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.”