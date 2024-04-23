Farzi 2: Raashii Khanna unveils shooting delay secrets

Raashii Khanna has finally lifted the lid on the mystery surrounding the delay in shooting for the highly anticipated web series, “Farzi 2,” starring Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, Khanna, who portrays an RBI analyst alongside Kapoor in the series, revealed that filming will kick off at the beginning of the upcoming year.

The primary reason for the delay, according to Khanna, lies in the jam-packed schedules of the directors Raj & DK. The duo is currently busy in the production of their forthcoming projects, including the much-awaited shows “Citadel: Honey Bunny” and “Family Man season 3”. Once these commitments are fulfilled, they will shift their focus to “Farzi 2.”

Shahid Kapoor had previously hinted at the sequel during an event, acknowledging that while the project is in the pipeline, its release will take time due to extensive post-production work. Kapoor explained that the series undergoes dubbing in multiple languages and is ready for release in over 200 countries, a process that typically spans one-and-a-half to two years.

Advertisement

Additionally, he emphasized that once filming commences, fans can expect to wait another two years before the release of “Farzi 2.”

“Farzi” initially began as a film concept in 2014 before evolving into a television series in 2019. The show, created, produced, and directed by Raj & DK, features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. Set against the backdrop of a black comedy crime thriller, the series revolves around a disillusioned artist’s venture into counterfeit money-making.

Principal photography for “Farzi” commenced in Mumbai in July 2021 and spanned various locations, including Alibaug, Goa, Nepal, and Jordan. The series, with music by Sachin–Jigar and Tanishk Bagchi, received critical acclaim upon its release on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023, quickly becoming one of the most-watched Indian streaming series.

Following its success, Kapoor confirmed the return of “Farzi” for a second season, a sentiment echoed by its numerous nominations at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards. As anticipation mounts for “Farzi 2,” fans eagerly await the continuation of this thrilling saga.