Kriti Sanon denies trading platforms promotion on Koffee with Karan 8

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has vehemently denied allegations of promoting trading platforms during her appearance on Koffee with Karan 8. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 3, to set the record straight and address the misinformation that has been circulating.

In an official statement, Kriti refuted the claims, stating, “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms on Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent.” The actress expressed her frustration with the situation, emphasizing that the reports are defamatory and falsely associate her with trading platforms. She made it clear that she has never spoken about any trading platform on the show.

Taking a firm stance against the false allegations, Kriti Sanon revealed that she has initiated legal action against the individuals responsible for spreading such misinformation. In her statement, she urged the public to exercise caution when encountering such false, fake, and defamatory reports.

Despite enjoying a successful year in the film industry with three releases and ongoing commitments to upcoming projects, Kriti finds herself entangled in a web of false news. The actress clarified that the allegations surrounding her endorsement of trading platforms on Koffee with Karan 8 are baseless and unfounded.

Kriti’s public denial and legal action underscore the seriousness with which she is approaching the situation. The actress is determined to protect her reputation from what she describes as dishonest and malicious reporting. As fans eagerly await updates on her ongoing and upcoming ventures, Kriti remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice and truth amid these challenging circumstances.