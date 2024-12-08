Sonam Kapoor reveals life philosophy from Dubai beach

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has been sharing moments of her life by the sea while vacationing in Dubai with her family.

In a series of heartwarming pictures, Sonam is seen enjoying the serene sunset with her husband, Anand Ahuja, followed by playful moments with their son, Vayu, as they spend quality time by the water.

Along with the beautiful Dubai photos, Sonam Kapoor shared a reflective caption that captured her personal growth journey.

Advertisement

She revealed a conversation she had with a friend, who asked her, “If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?” Sonam’s answer was simple yet profound: “It’s just me.”

She went on to explain how the best version of herself is takes shape by experiences and life lessons, embracing who she is and trusting the process of becoming better each day. She concluded her message with heartfelt words for her husband, Anand Ahuja: “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here… #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Anand was quick to respond to Sonam’s post, leaving a loving comment: “What a lovely post. What a lovely note. Love you so much. How lovely!” He also credited photographer Faraz Khalid for capturing the beautiful moments.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018 after five years of dating, welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. The couple, known for their love for travel, divides their time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai.

After taking time off for her maternity break, Sonam made her much-awaited return to films with the thriller ‘Blind’. According to reports, she is going to star next in ‘Battle of Bittora’, a project produced by her father, Anil Kapoor, and her sister, Rhea Kapoor. Fans of Sonam can look forward to seeing more of her on-screen magic soon.