Rashmika’s trainers are not happy with her and here’s why

Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s trainers are not happy with her and the reason is her recent trip to Salalah, Omani governorate.

During her trip, the ‘Animal’ actress has been living by the formula that good food plus a happy tummy equals angry trainers.

She wrote on her Insta IG, “Good food + full almost exploding happy tummy = angry @junaid.shaikh88 and @g_sagar_99 (my trainers).”

The stunner added, “I read this somewhere Salalah – land of sun sand, and smiles. How cute it sounds!”

Rashmika also dropped some photographs on Instagram where she can be seen having a gala time enjoying a hearty meal by the poolside.

She was seen looking all breezy in a stylish black dress with a hat as she flaunted her mesmerizing smile. We could also see her making her signature heart gesture with her fingers in one of the images.

Earlier this week, Rashmika revealed that she can’t believe she’s turning 29 this month. The ‘Pushpa’ actress who will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow on 5th April, spilled her excitement on social media.

She took to social media and dropped an adorable post, expressing her excitement for her upcoming birthday.

Rashmika wrote, “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I have always heard that the older you get..you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday… but clearly it’s not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaay! I can’t believe I am already turning 29…I made it one more year healthier, and happier and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!.”

The image shared by her showed her smiling as she looked at the camera, capturing a joyful moment.

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in ‘Sikandar’ opposite Salman Khan. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the drama failed to make an impact at the box office despite all the buzz.