Shilpa Shetty debuts as cop for son Viaan’s love for Rohit Shetty’s films

Shilpa Shetty has opened up about her decision to join Rohit Shetty’s latest venture, ‘Indian Police Force,’ revealing that the primary motivation behind her acceptance of the role was her son’s immense admiration for Shetty’s cinematic creations.

The acclaimed actress, set to share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming cop action-drama series, provided insights into her unconventional choice during a recent interview. Breaking away from her typical on-screen personas, Shilpa Shetty expressed her excitement about venturing into uncharted territory with ‘Indian Police Force,’ a seven-part series slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from January 19.

Delving into her decision-making process, Shetty disclosed that her son, Viaan, emerged as the driving force behind her acceptance of the challenging role. Shilpa, known for her versatile performances, revealed that Viaan harbors a profound love for Rohit Shetty’s cinematic oeuvre. The actress, who recently became a part of Shetty’s cop universe, candidly shared that her son’s enthusiasm for Shetty’s films surpassed even her own excitement for the project.

Highlighting the unique inspiration behind her role, Shetty emphasized, “My daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, is too young to delve into the world of television at the tender age of three-and-a-half. However, Viaan, who has recently discovered the joy of movies, stands as an ardent fan of Rohit’s films. Witnessing his genuine thrill about my portrayal as a cop in ‘Indian Police Force,’ I decided to take on this project as a tribute to Viaan and to honor the unwavering dedication of the women in our forces, showcasing their selfless contributions.”

The ‘Indian Police Force’ series promises audiences a fresh perspective on Shilpa Shetty’s acting prowess as she steps into a role that diverges significantly from her past on-screen characters. With the series set to unravel the gripping narrative on Amazon Prime Video, Shilpa Shetty’s decision to step into the world of cop dramas becomes a heartwarming tale of a mother’s commitment to delighting her child and paying homage to the unsung heroes of the nation’s forces.