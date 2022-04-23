Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force

Actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to rule the screen with her cop look. Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has boarded the cast of Rohit Shetty’s debut series “Indian Police Force”, the filmmaker announced on Saturday. This will mark her OTT debut.

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by “Shershaah” star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

The actress shared a picture of her in a cop avatar with a gun to break the news to her fans and followers. She wrote, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Director Rohit Shetty also shared the poster and announced Shilpa’s entry to the cop universe. He wrote, “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand combat, High-speed chases, and YES! Flying Cars… INDIAN POLICE FORCE.”

Shilpa’s followers were excited to see her in a new avatar. “Woohoooo!! So so happy for you Shilpa! You look fabulous. Congratulations” read a comment on her post. Her sister Shamita Shetty wrote, “Superb! looking forward.”

According to sources, talking more about the series, Rohit said, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide.”

He added, “I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

His earlier projects including Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi have highlighted the Goa police and the Maharashtra police force.