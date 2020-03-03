After a long wait, the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have finally unveiled the lead characters of the film. On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra took to their social media handle to introduce each other’s characters in Dibakar Banerjee’s black comedy film.

While Arjun Kapoor introduced Parineeti Chopra as his partner in crime named Sandeep Kaur, Parineeti Chopra introduced Arjun Kapoor as her ‘one and only partner in crime, since day 1,’- PINKY!!. Introducing Parineeti Chopra, Arjun wrote, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf…”

In the film, while Arjun Kapoor will be playing the role of a Haryanvi Police Officer, Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of a girl who works in the corporate world and therefore, in the poster of the film, Parineeti is seen sporting a spectacled look.

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the film was extensively shot in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. While the film wrapped up a few months back, the cast of the film has been waiting for its release.

Well, this is the third time that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are collaborating with each other as the two were earlier seen in films such as Ishaqjaade (2012) and Namaste England (2018).

While Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England and currently, Parineeti is busy with the shooting of the biopic on Saina Nehwal and the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.