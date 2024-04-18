Arjun Kapoor gets nostalgic as ‘2 States’ hits 10-year mark

Celebrating a decade of love and nostalgia, actor Arjun Kapoor took a heartfelt trip down memory lane as the beloved film ‘2 States’ marked its 10th anniversary. Sharing a captivating behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, Arjun encapsulated the essence of the film’s journey, captioning it with just the right words: “10 years, countless emotions.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman, ‘2 States’ is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel ‘2 States: The Story of My Marriage’. Produced collaboratively by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film struck a chord with audiences across the nation upon its release in 2014.

Arjun Kapoor essayed the role of Krish Malhotra, a spirited Punjabi lad who falls head over heels in love with Ananya Swaminathan, portrayed by the talented Alia Bhatt. Their journey, set against the backdrop of cultural contrasts and familial complexities, resonated deeply with viewers. Krish and Ananya’s quest to win over their families’ hearts before tying the knot formed the heartwarming core of the narrative.

With stellar performances by the ensemble cast, including Ronit Roy and Amrita Singh, ‘2 States’ not only soared at the box office but also garnered acclaim for its music and direction. For Arjun Kapoor, the film marked a significant milestone, emerging as his highest-grossing venture at that time and earning him a nomination for the prestigious Stardust-Best Actor-Male Award.

As fans continue to cherish the memories of ‘2 States’, Arjun Kapoor gears up for his next cinematic venture, where he is slated to portray a villainous role in the much-anticipated multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’. Amidst the anticipation for his upcoming project, Arjun’s nostalgic tribute to ‘2 States’ serves as a poignant reminder of the timeless love story that captured hearts a decade ago.