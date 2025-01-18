Saif Ali Khan attack: Intruder got aggressive but didn’t touch jewellery; reveals Kareena

The attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan late on Wednesday night has left netizens shocked. As the actor recovers, more details about the intrusion attack and the actor’s injuries come to light. As per the developments, doctors have shifted Saif Ali Khan from the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has given her statement to the police detailing the scuffle. She highlighted that the intruder got violent but didn’t touch any jewellery kept in the open.

Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries during his scuffle with an intruder in his Mumbai abode late on Wednesday Night. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the FIR by Saif’s house staff, the thief was first seen in Jeh’s room. Upon confrontation, he demanded Rs 1 crore.

As reported by PTI, on Saturday, the police revealed the details of Kareena’s statement. In her statement, the actress said that the attacker got very aggressive during the struggle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times. However, she noted that he did not touch any jewellery that was kept in the open in her apartment. Reportedly, after the incident, Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, took her to her home in Khar.

As of now, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has formed 20 teams to search for the accused. Moreover, as per reports, the police have also started questioning people roaming around unnecessarily during night hours. This is to ensure the quick arrest of the accused.

Coming to Saif Ali Khan, a medical professional from the hospital shared the updates on his health. On Friday, Dr Nitin Narayan Dange stated, “Saif Ali Khan is doing excellent. We made him walk and he can walk well. There is no problem and not much pain.” He also iterated that there is no risk of paralysis. “We have shifted him from the ICU to a special room. The visitors’ movement has been restricted for almost a week due to the injury in his spine. It has a potential chance for spreading infection.”