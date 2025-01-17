Saif Ali Khan attack: the intrusion, the attack, and the actor’s health

The attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan late on Wednesday night has left netizens shocked. Since the unfortunate incident, several headlines, updates, and speculations have been swirling around. As the actor recovers, more details about the intrusion attack and the actor’s injuries come to light. As per the latest developments, doctors have shifted Saif Ali Khan from the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the police have detained a man for questioning on Friday morning.

Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries during his scuffle with an intruder in his Mumbai abode late on Wednesday Night. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the FIR by Saif’s house staff, the thief was first spotted in Jeh’s room. He demanded Rs 1 crore on being confronted.

Actor’s health update:

In his address today, Dr Nitin Narayan Dange shared updates on the actor’s health. “Saif Ali Khan is doing excellent. We made him walk and he can walk well. There is no problem and not much pain.” He also iterated that there is no risk of paralysis. “We have shifted him from the ICU to a special room. The visitors’ movement has been restricted for almost a week due to the injury in his spine. It has a potential chance for spreading infection.”

Meanwhile, Dr Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital also weighed in. “He (Mr Khan) was soaked in blood when he arrived in the hospital. But he walked in like a lion. He is a ‘real hero.’ He is very fortunate. If a knife was 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury.”

Details of the intrusion:

Jeh’s nanny, Eliyama Philip was the first one to spot the intruder. In the FIR, elaborated that at around 2 am she woke up because of some notice. At first, she thought that it was Kareena. However, then she noticed the shadow of a man wearing a cap near the bathroom door. Sensing something wrong, she went to check. On noticing her, the intruder signalled her to keep quiet by putting a finger close to his mouth. He instructed, ‘Koi awaaz nahi.’ (Don’t make any notice).

“At that time, when I went to pick up Jay baba, he ran towards me, holding something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hexa blade in his right hand,” she said, adding, “He tried to stab me with the hexa blade in his hand. When I tried to avoid the blow by putting my hand forward, I got a wound from the blade.” Upon enquiring what he wanted; the intruder demanded rupees 1 crore.

While the altercation between the intruder and Mrs Philip continued, Junu another caretaker in the room ran out of the room alerting Saif and Kareena.

The scuffle between Saif Ali Khan and the intruder:

Alterted Junu’s screams, Saif and Kareena ran towards Jeh’s room. “Saif sir and Kareena madam ran into the room. Seeing that man, Saif Sir asked him “Kon hai, what do you want.”

Subsequently, the intruder attacked Saif with a wooden object and a hexa blade in his hand. The caretaker stated, “Saif Sir managed to get rid of him and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door of the room. Then we all rushed to the upstairs room. Hearing our voices, all sleeping in the staff room came out. When we went back to the room, the door of the room was open. We searched for the man in the house, but couldn’t find him.”

Ms Philip added, “Sir received injuries on the back of the neck, near the right shoulder, on the left side of the back and near the wrist and elbow of the left hand.”

