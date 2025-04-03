Kareena Kapoor ditches botox for fitness: “I want to work till 85!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan has ruled Bollywood for over two decades, and while trends come and go, she remains as relevant as ever. At a recent book launch event for celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, she addressed the ever-persistent question—what’s her secret to looking so effortlessly radiant? “Doing my own work instead of running after skin treatments and botox,” Kareena quipped, earning cheers from the audience.

The actress, who made her debut in 2000 and has since delivered timeless performances said she has never been obsessed with chasing youth. Instead, she focuses on staying strong and independent as she ages.

“I want to be working even when I’m 85. I want to be able to pick up my grandchildren without support,” she said.

Kareena, known for her effortless style and confidence, emphasized that for her, aging is not about fighting wrinkles but maintaining strength and mobility. “I want to be able to do things on my own, not depend on someone or a walking stick. That’s why I focus on eating right and working out.”

Her approach to fitness? Surprisingly simple. “It’s not about extreme diets or heavy workouts. I swear by home-cooked food—ghee, khichdi—and I do basic strength training, walking, and Surya Namaskars.”

Kareena has always been candid about her journey with body image. Looking back at her infamous ‘size zero’ era during ‘Tashan’, she admitted, “I never planned it—it just happened, and suddenly it became a trend. But now, I focus on feeling good rather than fitting into a certain size.”

For Kareena, self-care isn’t about rigorous fitness routines but enjoying life. “A good meal, a great conversation, or even a bottle of wine—nourishment comes in different forms. It’s about feeling great, whether that’s through exercise or just spending time with family.”