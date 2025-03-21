Imtiaz Ali reveals real-life breakup party that inspired ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently spilled some intriguing behind-the-scenes details about his 2009 hit ‘Love Aaj Kal’, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking on Komal Nahta’s ‘Game Changers’ podcast, the ace director shared that the film’s iconic breakup party scene wasn’t just a creative stroke of genius—it drew inspiration from a real-life event from his college days!

Imtiaz recalled attending an unusual party thrown by two seniors who had just ended their relationship. Instead of parting on a bitter note, they decided to celebrate the end of their romance with friends, turning heartbreak into an event.

“I had attended a breakup party in college. Two seniors broke up; they conducted a party. So, art follows life, which follows art. There’s a symbiotic relationship between art and society. Both are necessary for growth,” he shared.

This unique experience stayed with him for years, eventually finding its way into ‘Love Aaj Kal’, where Deepika and Saif’s characters host a similar emotional-yet-liberating breakup party. The scene, which resonated deeply with audiences, became one of the most memorable moments in modern Hindi cinema.

Beyond sharing this personal anecdote, Imtiaz also delved into how art and society continuously influence each other. “Art and society are always in dialogue. Both are essential for growth,” he emphasized, pointing out how cinema often mirrors real-life experiences while also shaping cultural narratives.

His take on storytelling highlights why his films strike such an emotional chord with audiences—whether it’s ‘Jab We Met’s’ carefree romance, ‘Rockstar’s’ deep anguish, or ‘Tamasha’s’ existential dilemmas, his stories often stem from authentic, lived experiences.

In the same conversation, Imtiaz dropped a hint that has ‘Rockstar’ fans buzzing with excitement—there might be a ‘Rockstar 2’ someday! While he didn’t confirm anything concrete, he certainly didn’t rule it out either.

“Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a ‘Rockstar Part 2’ ya ‘Rockstar thought’, it might be nice. Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought ‘Rockstar’ ko leke aa jaaye,” he said. (It’s possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as ‘Rockstar Part 2’ or a ‘Rockstar’ thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about ‘Rockstar’ might emerge.)