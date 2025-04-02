‘Jewel Thief’: Saif Ali Khan’s piercing gaze brings the new poster to life

Ever since the announcement of the Netflix film, ‘The Jewel Thief,’ fans have been brimming with anticipation. The awaited heist saga stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. The title will mark director-producer Siddharth Anand’s OTT debut as he joins hands with director Robbie Grewal. Ahead of the film’s anticipated release, the makers have dropped a riveting poster featuring Saif.

Netflix India dropped the tantalising poster on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The poster is a close-up photo of Saif Ali Khan with an eye being the focus of a diamond-shaped light beam. Saif’s piercing gaze exudes fearlessness and confidence. The thrilling poster has piqued fans’ curiosities, setting their demand for a teaser in motion. Along with the poster, the makers teased his role in the film in the caption. “The world is on his trail. But he’s ahead of the game. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.”

Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads, “A crime lord hires a master thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. But what starts as a flawless plan spirals into chaos, unexpected alliances, and deadly twists.” The film promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its nail-biting thrilling sequences. From alliances, and action sequences, to a daunting heist, ‘Jewel Thief’ promises to be a captivating watch.

Speaking about the film, Saif previously said, “Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that’s truly special. With Jewel Thief, we’ve pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting.”

Meanwhile, the film is going to premiere on Netflix on April 25.