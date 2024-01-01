Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ hits Amazon Prime in Jan 2024

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed start to the new year as Amazon Prime Video unveils its latest Indian Hindi-language cop action drama, “Indian Police Force.” Crafted and directed by the dynamic duo of Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this gripping series is a product of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

Scheduled for release on January 19, 2024, “Indian Police Force” promises a rollercoaster ride through the bustling world of crime and justice. The series unfolds in Rohit Shetty’s imaginative Cop Universe, featuring a stellar cast led by Sidharth Malhotra as SP Kabir Malik, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as DCP Anjali Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi as IG Vikram Bakshi. The ensemble also includes Isha Talwar, Vibhuti Thakur, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

Rohit Shetty, the mastermind behind this gripping narrative, announced the series in April 2022, building anticipation among fans. The first look teaser, featuring the charismatic Sidharth Malhotra, was unveiled on Amazon Prime Video, providing a sneak peek into the high-octane action that awaits.

The series boasts an extensive shooting schedule that spans vibrant locations, including Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, and Greater Noida. The principal photography kicked off in mid-April 2022, with the first schedule commencing in the scenic landscapes of Goa from May 12, concluding later that month. Notably, Shetty briefly left the set to shoot for the twelfth season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” in Cape Town.

Amazon Prime Video officially announced “Indian Police Force” on April 18, 2022, treating fans to a first look and teaser that fueled excitement for the series. With a powerhouse cast, captivating storyline, and the creative genius of Rohit Shetty, this cop action drama is ready to captivate audiences when it hits screens in January 2024.

So, mark your calendars and brace yourselves for an exhilarating journey into the heart of law enforcement with “Indian Police Force” – an unmissable addition to Amazon Prime Video’s lineup in the month of January.