Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for ‘Girls will be girls’ premiere at Sundance

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have embarked on an exciting journey to the United States for the upcoming world premiere of their debut production, “Girls Will Be Girls,” at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. This marks a significant milestone for the dynamic duo as they step into the realm of film production with their joint venture.

The film, a collaborative effort between Chadha and Fazal’s production houses – Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films – is a directorial venture of Shuchi Talati. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a small Himalayan hill town in northern India, “Girls Will Be Girls” unravels a compelling narrative within the confines of a boarding school.

The storyline revolves around the rebellious journey of a 16-year-old girl, portrayed by the promising Preeti Panigrahi, intricately interwoven with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experience, skillfully brought to life by the talented Kani Kusruti. The film also features notable performances by Jitin Gulati and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Richa Chadha remarked, “Getting through in such a competitive cinema festival is itself a big deal. I have high hopes from Shuchi as a director and the rank newcomers as actors.” Her excitement echoes the anticipation surrounding the film’s premiere at one of the most esteemed film festivals globally.

Ali Fazal, equally thrilled about the venture, shared, “As new founders, we’re exploring new worlds through new stories. Sundance happens to be the greatest step one into the next worlds to be discovered by us hopefully soon.” Fazal’s words reflect the couple’s eagerness to dive into uncharted territories and make a mark in the world of storytelling.

The Sundance Film Festival is popular for showcasing groundbreaking independent cinema. It provides Chadha and Fazal with a platform to introduce their maiden production to a global audience. The film promises a captivating storyline, talented cast, and the backing of enthusiastic new producers. And, it is ready to make waves at this esteemed film festival. This sets the stage for a promising journey into the world of filmmaking for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.