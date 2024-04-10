Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut film selected for TIFF Next Wave

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are gearing up for a momentous occasion as their debut production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, secures a spot at the prestigious TIFF Next Wave Film Festival.

In a statement brimming with excitement, Richa expressed her gratitude, saying, “Being selected for TIFF Next Wave is a huge honor for us. It’s incredibly gratifying to see our film resonating with audiences worldwide and being recognized by such esteemed festivals.” She shared her emotional attachment to the project, remarking on the overwhelming journey from its inception to the grand stage of TIFF.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film unfolds against the backdrop of a boarding school nestled in a quaint Himalayan town in northern India. It delves into the narrative of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellion mirrors her mother’s unfulfilled youth.

Ali Fazal, equally thrilled, expressed his excitement at showcasing the film at TIFF Next Wave. “Participating in TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker,” he exclaimed. He emphasized the labor of love invested by the team and the film’s aim to ignite meaningful conversations across diverse audiences.

Ali also reminisced about his past TIFF experience with Judi Dench during the screening of ‘Victoria and Abdul’, calling it a true homecoming.

The anticipation mounts as ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is set to grace the screens on April 14th, promising to captivate audiences with its poignant storytelling and universal themes.

