Richa Chadha channels Meena Kumari for ‘Heeramandi’ role

Richa Chadha, who’s gearing up for the much-anticipated series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, recently shared her process of preparing for her role as Lajjo, a captivating courtesan, drawing inspiration from the legendary Meena Kumari’s iconic performance in ‘Pakeezah’.

“Incorporating elements from Meena Kumariji’s portrayal of Shahibjaan in ‘Pakeezah’ was an enriching experience for me,” Richa revealed. She meticulously studied Meena Kumari’s depth and complexity in the character, finding parallels with Lajjo. “I worked on nuances like voice and diction, sometimes even imitating her. It felt like walking in the footsteps of a cinematic legend,” she expressed.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer, promising an epic saga set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ promises to unravel tales of love, power, revenge, and freedom through the lives of courtesans and their patrons in Heeramandi.

The trailer, shared by Bhansali Productions, teases a captivating narrative, showcasing the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi, Lahore, during British India. Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) presides over an aristocratic courtesan house, facing challenges with the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), while India’s struggle for independence simmers in the background.

The series also explores Mallikajaan’s daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), joining the freedom struggle, and her youngest son, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), dreaming of a life beyond Heeramandi. The trailer hints at a clash between Mallikajaan and Fareedan for control over Heeramandi.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is set to release on May 1, marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut in the web series realm. Alongside Richa Chadha, the series features a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

With its blend of historical drama, romance, and political intrigue, ‘Heeramandi’ promises to be a captivating watch for audiences craving compelling storytelling and stellar performances.