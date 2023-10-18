Richa Chadha Talks About Secret 2020 Wedding with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha has recently shared some insights into her official union with Ali Fazal, a commitment that got life in 2020, but not publicly revealed until two years later. The couple opted for an interfaith wedding, tying the knot under the Special Marriage Act due to their differing religious affiliations.

Richa shed light on the process, mentioning, “Under the Special Marriage Act, your name is displayed on a public notice board for a month, which, I must say, seems quite peculiar. India is no stranger to challenges surrounding marriage, such as honor killings, and making such information public can be a cause for concern. Thankfully, we managed to maintain our privacy, thanks to the circumstances of the Covid era when fewer people were visiting family courts.”

Despite originally planning a wedding celebration for 2020, the pandemic necessitated a delay in their festivities. However, their legal marriage occurred as scheduled, and they later commemorated their union with close friends and family in 2022.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now ready to take part in a documentary chronicling their wedding journey. The documentary ‘RiAlity’ captures their journey from lovers to spouses. In describing this venture, Ali previously expressed, “RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love may not always be flawless, but it is always sufficient.”

Their love story, which unfolded over time and became official in 2020, highlights the unique path that some couples take when navigating the complexities of interfaith marriages. The upcoming documentary ‘RiAlity’ will give audiences a glimpse into their journey, emphasizing that love’s imperfections do not diminish its power and significance.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s relationship has evolved with grace and resilience, showcasing that the path to love isn’t always conventional, but it can be profoundly meaningful.