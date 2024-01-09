Pankaj Tripathi tackles Atal Bihari Vajpayee role doubts

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Main Atal Hoon,’ which delves into the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharing his thoughts on preparing for the role, Pankaj told ANI, “The film about Atal has been produced by Bhanushali Studio and is set to release on January 19. I had my doubts and fears about whether I could do justice because it’s a challenging task. With a fictional character, there would be no doubt or fear, as I could create something based on imagination. Atal ji is a significant personality. I was worried, but I worked hard sincerely and gave my 100 per cent.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali remarked, “Atal ji was a personality who dedicated his entire life to the Indian people. For him, the country came first, and he focused on improving the lives of the countrymen. Now, we all need to repay the love and respect through this film.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his days at the National School of Drama, Pankaj said, “NSD is the place that taught us not only to be an actor but also to be a good person. With Bharat Mahautsav approaching, I met the director, Chittaranjan Tripathy, so hopefully, I will join and contribute something with Bhargangam. It is India’s largest festival.”

Offering advice to youngsters, the actor said, “In my life, I graduated in 2004, and now in 2024, after 20 years, India recognizes me as an actor. So, even after 20 years, people should remember you by your name and work.”

The film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024.

Backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the film features Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. (ANI)