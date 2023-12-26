Pankaj Tripathi visits Siddhivinayak Temple on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic ‘Main ATAL Hoon’, on Monday was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple, as he celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister.

Pankaj was accompanied by the director of the movie Ravi Jadhav, producer Sandeep Singh and other team members of the movie.

The ‘OMG 2’ actor wore a white kurta and dhoti, and carried a red cloth around his neck.

Celebrating the 99th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, the makers have also dropped the first song titled ‘Desh Phele.’

The song takes you into the world of Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev.

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, the movie is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

‘Main Atal Hoon’ chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India’s 10th Prime Minister, and reveals his multifaceted persona as poet, gentleman and statesman. The film will hit the big screens on January 19, 2024.