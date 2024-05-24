Kriti Sanon marks 10 magical years in Bollywood

May 23 marked a significant milestone for Kriti Sanon, as it was the day she stepped into Bollywood with her debut film ‘Heropanti’ exactly ten years ago. Reflecting on her journey from an engineering student in Delhi to a National Award-winning actress, Kriti shared a heartfelt message and a commemorative video with her fans.

“Ten years in the Hindi film industry have been the most magical decade of my life,” Kriti wrote. “It feels like yesterday when I first stepped onto a film set and felt truly alive, knowing I was meant to be here.”

Kriti’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. She has evolved significantly, both as an individual and as an actor, forming lasting friendships and creating memories that she cherishes deeply. “I’ve learned so much, grown, and evolved in these ten years,” she said. “I am eternally grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey, supported me, believed in me, taught me, or simply walked alongside me for some distance.”

Expressing her gratitude, Kriti emphasized the importance of dreaming big and persevering. “A big heartfelt thank you to my fans and audiences for the constant love and support that has fueled me! Dream big, believe you can, give it your all. Repeat. Because if I can, so can you! P.S. The best is yet to come!”

Since her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti’ in 2014, Kriti has portrayed a wide range of characters in various films. She starred in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Dilwale’ alongside industry giants like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan. Her filmography also includes notable performances in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi,’ ‘Luka Chuppi,’ and ‘Bhediya.’

Kriti’s role in ‘Mimi,’ where she played a surrogate mother, earned her the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards. Recently, she has been enjoying the success of ‘Crew,’ a comedy-drama featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. ‘Crew’ revolves around three women navigating the turbulent airline industry, leading to a series of humorous and unexpected events. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Looking ahead, Kriti Sanon is ready to appear in the crime thriller ‘Do Patti,’ where she will share the screen with Kajol. As she continues to explore diverse roles and genres, Kriti Sanon’s journey in Bollywood is a testament to her talent, hard work, and unwavering determination.