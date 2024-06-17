Jaishankar discusses bilateral, global issues with US NSA Jake Sullivan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed a range of bilateral issues as well as global developments with visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

”Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’ after the meeting.

Mr Sullivan is the first top senior American official to visit India after the assumption of office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

He is in New Delhi for the second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Mr Sullivan was scheduled to visit India earlier in February but due to other pressing commitments in the US, the annual review meeting was rescheduled for June 17-18.

He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will have delegation level talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval after which the two countries are expected to issue a joint statement. Many important issues, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, are also expected to figure prominently during the meeting.

Mr Sullivan’s visit comes days after Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy and said India and the US will keep “working together to further global good.”