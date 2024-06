The BJP on Monday appointed Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Shivraj Singh Chouhan as election in-charges for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, respectively.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy were named election in-charges for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, which also are expected to witness Assembly polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the election co-incharge for Jharkhand and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will be the co-incharge for Maharashtra.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will be the election co-incharge for Haryana, BJP General Secretary and office-incharge Arun Singh said in a press release.