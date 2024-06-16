Varun Dhawan shares first photo of daughter on Father’s day

Actor Varun Dhawan marked a significant milestone on Sunday by celebrating his first Father’s Day as a new dad. Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal recently welcomed their baby girl, and the actor took to Instagram to share a touching glimpse of his newborn daughter.

In the heartfelt post, Varun shared a tender picture showing his daughter holding onto his finger, with her face partially hidden from view. Alongside this sweet moment, he also included a picture of himself holding his pet dog Joey’s paw, creating a beautiful collage of his growing family.

Expressing his emotions in the caption, Varun wrote, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family, so I’ll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the adorable father-daughter duo. Varun’s journey into fatherhood has clearly resonated with many, and his heartfelt message added a personal touch to the celebration.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021. Earlier this year, in February, the couple announced their pregnancy with a beautiful photo that showed Varun planting a kiss on Natasha’s baby bump. He captioned the announcement, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

On the professional front, Varun has an exciting lineup of projects. He will star in the upcoming action thriller film “Baby John,” directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Additionally, Varun is set to appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series “Citadel,” opposite actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The original series, created by the Russo Brothers and headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has been adapted for an Indian audience by Raj and DK. Fans eagerly await the release date of this much-anticipated series.

Moreover, Varun has another project in the pipeline, titled “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.” With such a busy schedule, it’s evident that Varun is balancing his flourishing career with his new role as a father.

As Varun Dhawan continues to share snippets of his life, fans can look forward to more heartwarming moments and updates from the actor. This Father’s Day post is just the beginning of what promises to be a beautiful journey of parenthood for Varun and Natasha.