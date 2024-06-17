Swara Bhaskar talks about career setbacks for being vocal

Actress Swara Bhaskar is renowned for her outspokenness on political and social matters. However, expressing one’s opinions and being non-conformist exacts a toll in an industry that typically remains neutral on such issues. In a recent interview with Connect Cine, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actress candidly discussed the repercussions of her outspoken nature in both her professional and personal life.

Addressing her ostracism from the entertainment industry due to her outspokenness, Bhaskar revealed the toll it took on her reputation. Since her appearance in the 2022 film ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar,’ she has not received any acting opportunities.

Expressing her disappointment at not being able to pursue her passion for acting as freely as she desired, she lamented, “I loved my job and chose this profession out of my love for acting. I aspired to undertake diverse roles and acting assignments. It saddens me that I didn’t receive as many opportunities as I hoped for. I’ve been labeled as a controversial actor. Directors, producers, and distributors start speaking ill of you. You get pigeonholed into an image.”

Reflecting on how these events have impacted her personally, she revealed the emotional, financial, and reputational anxiety they caused. Nevertheless, she remained resolute in staying true to herself and using her platform to address issues close to her heart.

Acknowledging that the consequences were a result of her deliberate choices, the ‘Veere di Wedding’ star refused to portray herself as a victim. “You might say, ‘I’m prepared to take a bullet in a war,’ but when you actually get hit, it does hurt. So, my opinions have had consequences,” commented the actress.

Expanding on her stance, Swara Bhaskar remarked, “I don’t want to portray myself as a victim. I consciously chose this path and decided to be vocal and express my opinions on various issues. I could have chosen to remain silent. There was no necessity for me to pen an open letter expressing my discontent with the Johar scene in ‘Padmaavat.'”

Regarding her professional endeavors, Swara’s latest appearance was in the 2022 film ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar.’ Outside of her acting career, she tied the knot in 2023 with Fahad Ahmad, a political leader serving as the state president of the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, on September 23, 2023.