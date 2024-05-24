‘Crew’ OTT release: Set for Netflix debut on May 24th

Get ready for a thrilling ride as “Crew,” featuring powerhouse actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, gears up for its digital debut after a successful run in cinemas.

Netflix India took to Instagram to announce that “Crew” will hit the streaming platform on May 24th, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting its online release.

The brains behind the film, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, couldn’t contain their excitement. They shared, “We’re thrilled to bring ‘Crew’ to Netflix after its successful theatrical journey. This film is packed with friendship, twists, and laughter amidst all the chaos. We’re eager for audiences worldwide to experience the suspense, humor, and drama exclusively on Netflix. It’s a story that will keep you hooked till the end.”

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and written by the talented duo Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, known for their work on ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ “Crew” promises a wild ride as it follows the escapades of three flight attendants entangled in a daring gold smuggling plot.

The star-studded cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, adding layers of depth to the film’s narrative.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, “Crew” marks another milestone in championing narratives led by strong female characters.

Reflecting on their journey, Rhea Kapoor shared her determination to challenge traditional norms in cinema and create films that resonate with diverse audiences.

Despite facing challenges in the past, the success of “Crew” has ignited discussions about a potential sequel, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

With plans already in motion for a sequel to ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and enthusiastic talks about extending the “Crew” universe, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are breaking new ground and reshaping Bollywood’s storytelling landscape.

Excitement is brewing as the release date for “Crew” on Netflix approaches. Make sure to mark your calendars for May 24th and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter.