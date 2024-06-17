‘Seeking accountability will lead to cries of politicising the issue’: Congress on WB train accident

The Opposition Congress on Monday took a sharp dig at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the tragic train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling in which five people were killed and around 25 others sustained injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that asking for the minister’s resignation or accountability from Railways will lead to cries of politicising the issue and whataboutery, therefore no one is responsible for the accident and the deaths it caused.

“Five people have died in this rail accident & several injured. However, Asking for the minister’s resignation would lead to cries of politicising the issue. Asking for accountability from the rail department will lead to cries of whataboutery. Hence no one is responsible for the accident or the deaths caused due to it,” Shrinate wrote on X.

Advertisement

At least five people were killed and around 25 others injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri.

The incident took place on Monday morning when Kanchanjunga Express was hit by the goods train from behind near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

Following the accident, Opposition leaders also questioned the much-touted Kavach technology, Vaishnaw had claimed will stop such accidents.

Sharing an old video of the Railway Minister informing about the Kavach technology and how it will stop the train accidents, Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma asked how did the trains collide despite having the ‘Kavach’.

“Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is explaining how “Kavach” will prevent accidents from happening. I want to ask then how did the Kanchenjunga Express and goods train collide with each other in Bengal today?Will anyone take responsibility for the people killed in this accident,” he asked.