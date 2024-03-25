Kiara & Sidharth’s colorful Holi selfie lights up Instagram

Celebrating the vibrant festival of colors, Holi, Bollywood star Kiara Advani shared a joyful moment with her husband and fellow actor, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple, known for their chemistry both on and off-screen, delighted fans with a colorful selfie on Instagram.

In the cheerful snapshot, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen beaming as they proudly display their faces adorned with red and yellow hues of gulaal. With a caption that reads “Holi with my Homie,” Kiara expressed the joy of celebrating the festival with her beloved partner.

Sidharth, echoing the festive spirit, shared the same image on his Instagram handle, extending warm wishes to all for a Happy Holi with the message, “Holi ka tyohar sabko mubarak.”

The couple, who tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023, have been melting hearts with their love story. Having first crossed paths during the filming of Lust Stories, their romance blossomed on the sets of the 2021 hit movie Shershaah, marking their first collaboration.

Last year, Kiara and Sidharth charmed fans with their inaugural Holi celebration post-marriage, sharing an adorable selfie where Sidharth referred to Kiara as “the MRS,” capturing the essence of their newfound marital bliss.

Amidst their personal joys, both actors continue to shine in their professional endeavors. Sidharth is reveling in the success of his latest release, ‘Yodha,’ a gripping action film produced by industry stalwarts Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, featuring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up to dazzle audiences alongside Ram Charan in the highly anticipated ‘Game Changer.’ The film has already generated significant buzz, with Ram Charan essaying the role of an ambitious IAS Officer ascending to the position of Chief Minister.

As they immerse themselves in both personal and professional triumphs, Kiara and Sidharth continue to captivate hearts, both on-screen and off, embodying the spirit of love, celebration, and success.