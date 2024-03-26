Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy celebrates Holi at Raj Bhawan

Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy celebrated Holi at Raj Bhavan, Tripura.

Tripura Governor said, “I extend my wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi…”

“Hon’ble Governor Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Convey heartiest greetings to all on the festival of Holi,and this festival of colours will further strengthens the feeling of love and brotherhood among all the people and spreads happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.” Raj Bhavan Tripura posted on X.

He also requested that the people of the state to vote in majority for the upcoming polls.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended warm greetings on Holi to the people of the country on Monday and said it embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature.

In a message on X, the Vice President said, “Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colours of Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony.”

