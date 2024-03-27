Celebrating Basanta Utsav with a difference

While a majority of people played Holi with colours and celebrated Basanta Utsav, a section of the population, not-so-privileged, enjoyed the spring festival with a difference!

The visually-challenged students from Lighthouse for the Blind celebrated Basanta Utsav with flowers.

For the students, the scent and feel is very important for them to distinguish flowers. The organisers say that a few students from the school have suffered loss of eyesight due to use of chemical colours. So they are scared of colours.

For the last 10 years these students have been singing, dancing and enjoying during Basanta Utsav and there are plenty of petals for their use.

It is also learnt that many of the students who started participating in Classes VII-VIII and now have cleared school, come back to celebrate with others.

“Our non-government works with such children throughout the year. Our members help the children with rehearsals, choosing their costumes etc. We also provide scholarships to the students for carrying on with their education. The flower Holi is part of our Ichhedana scheme, which allows children to express themselves,” said Souman Kumar Saha, trustee of Sarodiya, which organises the Basanta Utsav.

Another neglected section of the society, the sex workers, too celebrated Holi. The durbar sisters (sex workers) for the first time held Basanta Utsav for its members, under the banner of Durbar Mahila Samanway Samity. “We had a growing demand from the sisters to play with colours, since they are shunned by the society. We wanted to give this scope to the members of our organisation by arranging this platform so that they mix with the mainstream and celebrate this festival, said Bishakha Laskar, secretary of the samity.

The girls performed dance, recitation and other art forms.

Similar celebrations were held by the sex workers in Durgapur and Asansol also.