Sneak peek into Sanjay Mishra’s herbal holi

Actor Sanjay Mishra joined the ‘Herbal Holi’ festivities in Bhubaneswar, advocating for an eco-friendly celebration. In an interview with ANI, Mishra stressed the importance of ditching chemical colors for organic alternatives. “Herbal Holi is a step towards an organic future. We should steer clear of harmful chemicals during the festivities,” he remarked passionately.

The event, organized by Swapna Pati Foundation, aimed to promote awareness about the adverse effects of chemical colors. Swapna Pati, the foundation’s founder, highlighted the significance of the Herbal Holi tradition. “For 12 years now, we’ve been championing this cause. This 13th edition in Bhubaneswar underscores the need to embrace natural ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, fuller’s earth, and beetroot for a skin-friendly and eco-conscious celebration,” she explained.

Holi, known as the festival of colors, signifies the arrival of spring and the spirit of togetherness. It’s a time for families and friends to come together, spreading joy and laughter. Traditionally, people smear each other with vibrant colors, both dry and wet. Children, in particular, enjoy playful water balloon fights and using water guns to drench each other in colorful merriment. And let’s not forget the delectable Holi treats like gujiya, adding a culinary delight to the festivities.

Advertisement

The essence of Holi lies in its vibrant hues and the bonds it strengthens. By embracing herbal colors and eco-friendly practices, individuals like Sanjay Mishra and organizations like the Swapna Pati Foundation are championing a greener, healthier approach to this beloved festival. Let’s join hands in celebrating Holi responsibly, safeguarding our environment and our well-being.