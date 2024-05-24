Kartik Aaryan indulges in rasmalai delight with Madhuri Dixit on ‘Dance Deewane’ set

In a heartwarming finale of the popular dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane,’ Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan shared a delightful moment with industry veterans Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. Kartik, who is riding high on his career wave, is all set to charm audiences with his upcoming film “Chandu Champion,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan. The young actor, known for his dedication and remarkable body transformations, was the special guest on the show.

The highlight of the evening was when Kartik, who has been on a strict no-sugar diet for over a year and a half to maintain his impressive physique for “Chandu Champion,” was presented with his favorite Indian dessert, rasmalai. Madhuri and Suniel, acknowledging his hard work and discipline, brought out the sweet treat in a playful gesture. The moment was filled with laughter and light-hearted banter, underscoring the camaraderie among the stars.

Madhuri Dixit, with her ever-charming smile, praised Kartik for his dedication and the passion he brings to his roles. She wished him all the best for his upcoming film, predicting that it would be another blockbuster. Suniel Shetty, always the fitness enthusiast, commended Kartik’s rigorous approach to his transformation, playfully noting that the rasmalai was a well-earned indulgence.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik’s commitment to his craft has been nothing short of inspiring. His role in “Chandu Champion” demanded not just physical transformation but also immense dedication, which he embraced wholeheartedly. The rasmalai moment symbolized more than just a sweet treat; it was a testament to his perseverance and the hard work he has poured into his career.

As the ‘Dance Deewane’ finale concluded, the atmosphere was filled with warmth and admiration for Kartik. With blessings and best wishes from Bollywood’s seasoned stars, Kartik is poised for even greater success. The anticipation for “Chandu Champion” is palpable, and the support from his peers and fans alike suggests that his star will continue to shine brightly in the industry.

In the end, the rasmalai moment wasn’t just about breaking a diet—it was a celebration of Kartik Aaryan’s journey, marking a sweet beginning to what promises to be another successful chapter in his burgeoning career.