Key NDA meet discusses candidates for posts of speaker, Dy speaker

A key meeting of the NDA was held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss candidates for the post of speaker and deputy speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, sources said.

The sources further said that the meeting, attended by among others Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, held discussions on the first parliamentary session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Ministers, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan, were also present on the occasion.

The election to the post of speaker is scheduled to be held on June 26 during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, referring to the upcoming appointment of the aforementioned posts, Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha Om Birla said all these decisions are taken by political parties and he has no role in it. “All these decisions are taken by political parties. These decisions cannot be taken by me,” Birla said.

Recently, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi made it clear that his party, along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), would back the candidate nominated by the BJP for the key post in the Lower House of Parliament.

The JD-U leader’s comments are an indication that the saffron party is likely to put up its nominee for the speaker’s post and that the candidate may not be from its allies.