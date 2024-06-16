India attends peace summit on Ukraine but doesn’t sign communique

India participated in the two-day ”Summit on Peace in Ukraine” at Burgenstock in Switzerland but did not sign any communique or document.

Mr Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the two-day summit which concluded this evening.

”India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from the summit,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Reports said Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates were also among the countries that did not sign the final communique.

Switzerland, which hosted the summit, said over 90 countries took part in the talks, and a vast majority of them signed up to the communique. Brazil, which was listed as an ‘observer’ on the list of attendees, also did not feature as a signatory.

”India’s participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitating a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. We continue to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict,” the MEA added.

It said India would continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace.

The summit was held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the G-7 Summit in Italy and told him that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.