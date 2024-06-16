Naidu’s many challenges in Andhra Pradesh

Nara Chandrababu Naidu became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on June 12. He has reason to be pleased after having been sidelined in state and national politics for several years. Never ruling out a politician is a simple lesson in politics, Naidu’s return as the chief minister and the re-emergence of his Telugu Desam Party, the second largest group in the current NDA government, marks a shift in power dynamics. It was a glittering occasion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including NDA chief ministers, looking on as the 74-yearold politician took oath. This event is significant for Naidu, his party and Indian politics, as it could have farreaching implications for Andhra Pradesh.

A year ago, Naidu’s predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, was expected to return. He seemed comfortable with a divided opposition, with Pawan Kalyan not aligned with the TDP and the BJP dilly-dallying about re-admitting the TDP into the NDA coalition. Naidu faced corruption charges, and TDP workers were demoralised. However, Reddy mishandled Naidu’s arrest. Apart from antiincumbency, the caste coalition of Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena, the BJP, and the TDP worked. Jagan’s neglect of infrastructure and agriculture negatively affected the people. Naidu’s political journey began as a junior minister in 1978. Numerous highs and lows have marked it, and Naidu never gave up. He declared that the 2024 battle would be his final election, and he has been grooming his son Lokesh as his successor for some years. Initially, Naidu remained in the shadows of his father-in-law and Telugu Desam chief N.T. Rama Rao, but soon made himself indispensable. He saw national politics from close quarters during the National Front and United Front governments, gaining valuable experience and insights.

His party was part of the V.P. Singh, Deve Gowda, I.K.Gujral and Vajpayee governments. And Naidu was the kingmaker then. While he has been in and out of government, his party’s participation in the Modi government now is particularly notable. Naidu will put on his cap for development and become the CEO of the state again. In the past, he had rubbed shoulders with tech giants like Bill Gates, brought investment opportunities to Hyderabad, transformed it into Cyberabad, secured funding for infrastructure from agencies like the World Bank, and overall developed the city. However, he did not focus on developing other parts of the state. In his fourth term, he should not miss the opportunity to bring back the importance of Andhra Pradesh.

As Chief Minister, Naidu’s top priority is to secure additional funds for Andhra Pradesh, a crucial step towards the state’s development. His vision for Andhra Pradesh’s development includes reviving long-pending irrigation projects like the Polavaram project to boost the state’s agricultural sector. With his party’s support, Naidu is determined to maximise the state’s resources and drive development apar t from seeking funds from international agencies like the World Bank. This comprehensive approach to development would be beneficial to the state. “State interests are our concern. We are not negotiating on the composition of the Narendra Modi cabinet.” This was his response to a question about the TDP getting only one cabinet minister and one Minister of State in the Modi cabinet. Still, they hope to secure more positions during the next expansion.

The second important task is to build his dream project of constructing the state capital at Amaravati. His predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, suspended this ambitious project during his two terms. Now that Naidu is back in charge, he aims to complete Amaravati. His plan includes using his good offices in the Centre to secure funds for the capital and various new projects, and he is confident that with the right resources and support, Amaravati will become a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s progress and development, instilling hope for the state’s future. He must also find funds for his six welfare schemes. Thirdly, the state is in a dire financial condition with a total debt of around Rs 14 lakh crores, including Rs 12 lakh crore borrowed from various sources and pending bills of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The funds-crunch is a big challenge. During his four decades in politics, Naidu has proved himself a survivor. He was much ahead of his time in his first and second terms. He was forward-thinking, pro-technology, and a showman.

Now, he has to find resources to fulfil his manifesto promises. The atmosphere is excellent, as Naidu has the comfort of being a kingmaker. He has no opposition in the Assembly, with YSRCP reduced to just 11 seats. The BJP is dealing with a delicate issue regarding the promise of reservation for Muslims. The TDP needs to consider how to handle this matter carefully. Above all, Naidu must ensure that no MLA is tempted to leave, and the alliance must be maintained. The positive relationship with Modi will last a year, after which demands will be made.