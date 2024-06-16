Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude for the love for ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan is receiving immense acclaim for his stellar performance in “Chandu Champion,” a film that has taken the box office by storm. Dubbed the year’s biggest release, “Chandu Champion” has quickly captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. The film’s emotional depth and Aaryan’s powerful portrayal have resonated deeply, as evident from the enthusiastic reactions during screenings.

Recently, Kartik shared a touching video on his social media, showcasing the audience’s ecstatic response to a pivotal scene from the film. The clip features viewers whistling, clapping, and giving a standing ovation, turning the theater into a lively stadium. Alongside the video, Kartik penned a heartfelt message:

“Duniya ke har shak har sawal har chidaati hui hasi ko galat sabit karne ka aur palat ke bolne ka AE HASTA KAIKO HAI Thank you to all the love, whistles, and claps A story that everyone needs to know is in a theatre near you #ChanduChampion!! #Repost @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala”

In the post, Kartik Aaryan expresses his gratitude for the overwhelming support and emphasizes the film’s impactful story, urging everyone to experience it.

“Chandu Champion” has had a phenomenal opening and is now on track for a blockbuster weekend. The film’s popularity extends beyond India, with its success echoing in Australia, where additional evening shows are being scheduled due to high demand and 90% occupancy rates.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, and directed by Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” premiered on June 14, 2024. The film is ready to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide, thanks to its compelling narrative and Kartik Aaryan’s remarkable performance.

The buzz around “Chandu Champion” continues to grow, as fans and critics alike praise the film’s storytelling and emotional depth. Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of the titular character has been particularly a standout element, earning him accolades and solidifying his place as a leading star in the industry.

As the film continues to draw crowds, it’s clear that “Chandu Champion” is not just a cinematic experience but a heartfelt journey that resonates with viewers. Kartik Aaryan’s gratitude and the audience’s enthusiastic response underscore the film’s impact, making it a must-watch in theaters.